VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate rose slightly in October.
The unemployment rate for the metro area — Lowndes, Brooks, Echols and Lanier counties — was 3.3% in October, up six-tenths of a percent from September, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor.
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 92 and ended the month with 63,136, which was still down by 1,072 when compared to October 2021.
Valdosta finished the month with 61,073 employed residents, down by 282 from September to October and down by 1,051 from October 2021.
The number of jobs in Valdosta remained steady from September to October at 56,500, and was 100 jobs higher than in October 2021, according to the statement.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 28% in Valdosta in October. When compared to last October, claims were up by about 15%.
"Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
