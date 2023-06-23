VALDOSTA — The unemployment rate in Valdosta rose almost a whole percentage point in May, the Georgia Department of Labor said last this week.
The city’s jobless rate in May was 3.8%, up nine-tenths of a percentage point from April, the department said in a statement. In May 2022, the rate was 3%.
The labor force increased in Valdosta in May by 270 and ended the month with 63,053; that number went down by 95 when compared to May 2022.
Valdosta finished May with 60,669 employed residents, down 307 from April and down by 557 when compared to the same time a year ago, the labor department said.
Valdosta ended May with 56,900 jobs. From April to May, jobs rose by 100, and compared to May 2022, they increased by 600.
In May, the city’s initial unemployment claims increased by 28%. Comparing May 2023 claims to May 2022, claims were up by about 77%, according to the statement.
"Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate, Georgia's economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low – especially compared to the national numbers," state Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in the statement. "While one month does not signal a trend, my administration will continue to keep a close eye on the labor market to identify any new developments."
