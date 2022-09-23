VALDOSTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate rose in August, the state labor department said.
The jobless rate in August in Metro Valdosta — Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties — was 3.2%, a hike of two-tenths of a percent from the previous month, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor.
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 132 and ended August with 62,854 workers, down by 325 when compared to August 2021.
Valdosta finished August with 60,813 employed residents, down by three from July and up by 160 when compared to the same time a year ago, according to the statement.
Valdosta ended August with 56,600 jobs, up by 1,100 from July to August and up by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 30% in Valdosta in August. When compared to last August, claims were down by about 51%, the labor department said.
“As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement.
