VALDOSTA — Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the jobless rate in Valdosta hit a sky-high 9.9% in April, according to government labor data released Thursday.
The Metro Valdosta unemployment rate increased 5.4 percentage points in April, reaching 9.9%, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement.
A year ago, the rate was 3.1%.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all metro areas throughout the state saw a dramatic increase in initial claims along with all major sectors.
“Although we are seeing all-time high unemployment rates across a majority of the state, we are continuing to work with employers on effective strategies to get Georgians back to work in both a safe and economically efficient way,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement.
The number of unemployment claims in metro Valdosta — which means Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier and Echols counties — went up by 422% in April, which directly correlated with the number of temporary and potentially permanent layoffs associated with COVID-19, the statement said.
When compared to last April, claims were up by about 7,360%, according to state officials.
Valdosta ended April with 51,400 jobs. That number decreased by 4,400 from March to April and was down by 5,000 when compared to this time last year, according to the state labor department.
The area labor force decreased in April by 4,365 and ended the month with 59,658. That number is down 3,712 when compared to April 2019.
Valdosta finished the month with 53,730 employed residents. That number decreased by 7,391 during the month and is down by 7,654 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta isn’t the only area that’s suffering. Regional commissions reported unemployment rates at all-time highs in Atlanta, coastal Georgia, the Georgia mountains, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia, River Valley and Three Rivers districts, with coastal Georgia topping out at 14%, the labor department said.
Georgia county unemployment documented record highs with the highest unemployment rates in Whitfield County at 20.6%, Murray County at 20.1%, Clay County at 18.1%, Chattooga County at 17.1%, Glynn County at 17%, Chatham County at 16.4%, Clayton County at 16%, Meriwether County at 15.8%, Troup County at 15.4% and Heard County at 15.1%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.