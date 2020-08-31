Valdosta jobless rate goes up in July

VALDOSTA — The jobless rate for the Valdosta metropolitan area increased in July, state statistics show.
The jobless rate for Metro Valdosta — consisting of Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier and Echols counties — in July was 7.2%, an increase from June of 0.6%, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement released late last week.
A year ago, the rate was 3.9%.
Jobs in South Georgia, like the rest of the nation, were hard hit this spring and summer by layoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Metro Valdosta jobless rate, normally running from 3-4%, jumped to 9.8% in April.
“As the state continues to reopen, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” state Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a statement. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in workforce and employment which we are continuing to see in all MSAs.”
Butler said the Valdosta labor force increased in July.
The labor force grew by 868 and ended the month at 62,302. That number is down 1,195 when compared to July 2019.
Additionally, Valdosta saw monthly increases in employment and monthly decreases in initial claims in July.
Valdosta finished the month with 57,843 employed residents. The number increased by 445 during the month but is down by 3,181 when compared to the same time a year ago, statistics show.
Valdosta ended July with 41,400 jobs. That number remained unchanged from June to July but was down 1,700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 14% in July. When compared to last July.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
