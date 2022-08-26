Valdosta jobless rate falls

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate fell in July.
The city’s jobless rate was 3%, down four-tenths of a percent from June, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor. In July 2021, the rate was 4%.
"This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 612 and ended July with 62,632. That number went down by 537 when compared to July 2021, the statement said.
Valdosta finished the month with 60,731 employed residents, down by 339 from June to July and up by 91 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended July with 55,500 jobs, down by 400 from June to July and up by 900 when compared to this time last year, according to the statement.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 23% in Valdosta in July; when compared to last July, claims were down by about 41%, labor department representatives said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
