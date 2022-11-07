ATLANTA — Valdosta’s jobless rate dropped in September to its lowest level in six months, the state labor department said.
Metro Valdosta — Lowndes, Brooks, Echols and Lanier counties — had a combined unemployment rate of 2.7% in September, down half a percentage point from 3.2% in August, a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor said. A year ago the jobless rate was 3.3%.
The city’s labor force increased by 27, ending September with 62,903 workers, which was down by 556 when compared with September 2021.
Valdosta has 61,217 employed residents in September, up 382 from August but still down by 161 when compared to September 2021.
September saw Valdosta with 56,300 jobs, a decrease by 300 from August but an increase of 800 compared to a year ago, the statement said.
Unemployment claims were down by 19 percent in Valdosta in September; when compared to a year ago, claims were still down by 19 percent.
“We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” said state labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
