Valdosta jobless rate drops

VALDOSTA — The Azalea City’s jobless rate dropped in February, according to information released this week.
The unemployment rate in metro Valdosta fell from 5% in January to 4.3% in February, the Georgia Department of Labor said in a statement.
“February’s numbers are a strong indication the state is getting back to where it was prior to the pandemic,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a statement. “Not only are we seeing growth for nearly every indicator in each (metropolitan statistical area), but we are seeing the momentum start to switch in our favor. The unemployment rates are drastically dropping, the labor force numbers are gearing up, and most importantly, we are seeing initial claims decrease in almost every MSA.”
Metro Valdosta consists of Brooks, Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties.
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 485 and ended the month with 66,162. That number is up 487 when compared to February 2020, the statement said.
Valdosta finished February with 63,304 employed residents. That number increased by 898 during the month and is up by three when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended February with 55,800 jobs. That number increased by 500 from January to February and decreased by 1,000 when compared to this time last year., the statement said
The number of unemployment claims went down by 12% in Valdosta. When compared to last February, claims were up by about 504%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
