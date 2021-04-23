Valdosta jobless rate drops again

VALDOSTA — For the third month in a row, more jobs were available and the jobless rate went down in Valdosta in March — along with most of the rest of Georgia.
Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate in March was 4%, down from 4.4% in February, the Georgia Department of Labor said in a statement. A year ago, the rate was 3.8%.
Metro Valdosta is made up of Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier and Echols counties.
“We had another strong month in March,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “We saw the unemployment rate drop in every single (metropolitan statistical area), along with an increase in jobs across the state and most importantly, a decrease in over-the-year initial claims for every MSA.”
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 120 and ended the month with 66,146. That number was up 776 when compared to March 2020, the statement said.
Valdosta finished March with 63,533 employed residents, an increase of 407 during the month and was up by 655 when compared to the same time a year ago, the labor department said.
Valdosta ended March with 56,000 jobs, up 300 from February but down by 900 compared to a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 19% in Valdosta. When compared to last March, claims were down by about 33%, the statement said.
Unemployment rates were down in every Georgia metro area in February, according to the labor department.
