Valdosta jobless rate almost half of COVID-19 height

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate fell in August to almost half what it was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The metro area’s unemployment rate was 5% in August, from 7.3% in July, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement issued this week. Metro Valdosta consists of Lowndes, Brooks, Echols counties.
In April, as the pandemic spread, the area jobless rate shot up to 9.8%.
“It is very promising that we continue to see the unemployment rate drop month after month, while the job market gets stronger, evoking positive news for Georgia’s economy,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “The state as a whole is leading the nation in competitive unemployment rates, coming in at seventh-lowest.”
Valdosta also saw a monthly increase in jobs and a decrease in initial claims in August.
The labor force fell in August by 983 and ended the month with 61,657 workers, the statement said. That number is down 1,903 when compared to August 2019.
Valdosta finished the month with 58,584 employed residents, up by 509 during the month and down by 2,545 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The metro area ended August with 55,600 jobs, up by 1,200 from July to August but was up by 700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 54% in August. Though, when compared to August 2019, claims were still up by about 1,507%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
