Valdosta issues boil water advisory

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the city affected by a water main break.
The advisory is for areas including Breckendrive Drive, Princeton Lane, Cambridge Drive, Wesley Road, Sussex Drive, Britain Drive, Brandon Drive, Bellhaven Drive, Breckland Drive, Staten Crossing Apartments, Allison Drive, Jennifer Circle, Clark Circle and Oak Garden Drive, a statement from the city said.
A 12-inch water main broke in the 3000 block of North Oak Street Extension Tuesday. Wednesday, work crews isolated and drained part of the water main to make repairs, causing some customers to lose water, the statement said.
Repairs were finished by noon Wednesday, and crews are planning to reopen valves and flush hydrants.
The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure, the statement said.
Customers who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:
– Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container.
– Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil.
– Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.
During a boil water advisory, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:
– Drinking.
– Brushing teeth.
– Washing food and preparing food and baby formula.
– Making ice.
– Drinking water for pets.
Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly. The complete CDC guidance can be found at this website: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html.
The advisory is in effect until City of Valdosta has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the advisory is lifted, people should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.
People with questions should call the City of Valdosta Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Jason Barnes, (229) 333-1881 or email jbarnes@valdostacity.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
