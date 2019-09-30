Valdosta indie band to release first EP

VALDOSTA — Mama Stone, a Valdosta-based alternative indie rock band, will be releasing its first recorded project, “Aya,” later this week.
The Valdosta DIY House will host the band’s EP release show Oct. 5. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
For address, direct message the Valdosta DIY House at www.facebook.com/valdostadiyhouse or at www.instagram.com/valdostadiyhouse.
Mama Stone formed in January and has been gigging regularly in Valdosta ever since. The music has been described as a variety of sounds such as funk, soul, punk, jazz, reggae, rockabilly and more fusions.
“When people see us I want people to say, ‘I’ve never seen that show before,’” said Sam Ward, Mama Stone bassist.
According to Ward, the band doesn’t want to sound like an already established genre. It wants to create something new and the variety of comparisons people make about the music is evidence that they are creating something different, he said.
Two singles, “Light” and “Ugly” are available now on streaming services.
