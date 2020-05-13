Valdosta house damaged by fire

VALDOSTA — A residence on West Savannah Avenue burned Tuesday night, leaving two people without a home, according to authorities.
At 11:46 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1013 W. Savannah Ave., according to a statement from the city.
The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence. Fire crews brought the fire under control within minutes. No injuries were reported. All residents were out of the residence before fire units arrived, the statement said.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. A total of 18 fire personnel were on scene. The home was heavily damaged, according to the statement.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
