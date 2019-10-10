VALDOSTA – Get ready to light the torch.
Valdosta welcomes the Special Olympics for its 2019 state fall games. The games will occur Oct. 11-13 at Freedom Park.
"We worked for several years to secure this year," said Jessica Catlett, marketing and public relations director for the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority. "It is the state fall games, which means Special Olympics athletes from all over the state will be coming to Valdosta."
More than 1,500 athletes will participate in the weekend games in events such as bocce, softball and golf.
The state fall games will be hosted in Valdosta for the next three years.
The first games will begin noon Friday. Saturday events begin 8 a.m.
"We are excited to bring the fall games back to Valdosta for the first time in 20 years," said David Crawford, director of programs-south for Special Olympics Georgia.
People interested in volunteering should show up 45 minutes before the first events and can contact Courtney Payne at courtney.payne@specialolympicsga.org, Crawford said.
