VALDOSTA – The city human resources department recently hosted its health and benefits fair for city employees titled "Homerun to Health" at the Mathis City Auditorium.
The purpose of the fair is to "provide services and support for city employees and many vendors and employees dressed according to the baseball theme, city officials said in a statement.
"Our employees work hard all year taking care of our citizens. This is an opportunity to focus on the health and well-being of our employees," said Jennie Boyer, senior human resources manager for the City of Valdosta.
Each year, the City of Valdosta Human Resources Department holds an employee health fair at Mathis Auditorium. The event hosts health and wellness vendors, prize raffles and a free lunch for all employees.
This event further connects city employees with businesses and resources to help them in their wellness journey.
"Local businesses can be of benefit to our employees by showcasing their services directly to them," Boyer said.
Lunch for employees and volunteers were provided by Taylor Insurance. Vendors included organizations and businesses in the insurance, public health, banking nonprofits, etc.
