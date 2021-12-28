Valdosta hits record low jobless rate in November

VALDOSTA — For the second month in a row, Metro Valdosta scored its all-time lowest unemployment rate, according to labor numbers released for November.
The city’s jobless rate in November dipped to 2.1%, down two-tenths of a percent from October, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor. A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.9%.
The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 73 people and ended the month with 65,955 workers. That number is down 440 when compared to November 2020.
The number of Valdosta residents who were employed increased by 101 in November to 64,585, up by 1,431 when compared to the same time a year ago, the statement said.
Valdosta ended November with 58,000 jobs. That number increased by 100 from October to November and is up by 1,200 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 40% in Valdosta in November. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 89%.
“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “Looking towards the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the workforce in 2022.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
