Valdosta hits lowest-ever unemployment rate

VALDOSTA — In July, Valdosta saw its all-time lowest unemployment level, the Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday.
In Valdosta in July, the unemployment rate was down one and six-tenths percentage points to 3% over the month, an all-time high for the area, according to a statement from the labor department. A year ago, the rate was 7.3%.
"We are seeing positive labor market data across the state. The unemployment rate is down in every region, county, and metropolitan statistical area, reflecting the strength of our state’s economy,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement.
Valdosta’s labor force shrank in July by 268 people and ended the month with 65,319, which was still up 2,828 when compared to July 2020.
Valdosta finished July with 63,345 employed residents, an increase of 774 during the month and up by 5,421 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended July with 56,400 jobs. That number increased by 300 from June to July and increased by 2,700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 52% in Valdosta in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 91%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
