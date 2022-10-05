VALDOSTA — The Azalea City has a new utilities director.
Bradley Eyre, formerly the engineering manager for the utilities department, has been promoted to the department’s top spot, according to a statement from the City of Valdosta.
Eyre has more than 25 years of experience in the engineering design, inspection and construction management of water and wastewater systems throughout Georgia and South Carolina, city officials said.
Eyre has been with the City of Valdosta since 2019.
"I am very pleased with the selection of Brad Eyre as our new director of utilities," City Manager Mark Barber said. "His professional experience and leadership will provide significant progress to the City of Valdosta in planning, developing and constructing new systems and facilities to support the continued growth of our community."
Before working for the City of Valdosta, Eyre was the regional manager for a civil engineering and survey firm. In his new role, Eyre will supervise more than 100 department employees, providing utility services to the city's customers through more than 400 miles of underground water lines and more than 300 miles of a sewer system.
