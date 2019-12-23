VALDOSTA – The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy has two major service projects each year, Do Good December and the IMPACT Project, both allow students to practice the principles of servant leadership that are the core of the program.
This year, the Valdosta High School Chick-fil-A Leader Academy chose to serve the residents of Lowndes Associated Ministries to People for its Do Good December project by coordinating a drive for blankets, socks, toys and personal hygiene items to donate to the shelter as well as having a holiday party with refreshments, ornament crafts and karaoke, school officials said.
"Huge thanks to the many local dental groups and businesses that assisted by donating personal hygiene items for the event," school officials said.
