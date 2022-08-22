Valdosta High schedules homecoming

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School is scheduled to present VHS Homecoming 2022 – Wildcats in Wonderland in September.
Homecoming week will be observed Monday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 16, school officials said in a statement.
"Each day of the week will be a fun opportunity to dress up in coordination with the theme," they added.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, there will be a VHS Talent Show.
On Friday, Sept. 16, VHS will have a homecoming pep rally followed by early dismissal across the district for the annual homecoming parade. The parade line-up will begin 2:30 p.m. on Brookwood Drive near Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and begin 3:30 p.m. traveling north up Patterson Street concluding at Valdosta Middle School.
Friday night, the Valdosta Wildcats will host the Coral Glades Jaguars at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium with an 8 p.m. kickoff.
Presentation of the VHS Homecoming Court and crowning of the 2022 king and queen will be held at halftime. The homecoming dance will be 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Valdosta High School in the gymnasium.
High school students with a valid student ID may purchase tickets at VHS for $15 from Sept. 6-9, or for $20 from Sept. 12-16. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Entries are currently being accepted for the VHS homecoming parade. Entries can be groups marching/walking, riding in a car or truck or a single float pulled by a truck. Groups can choose whether or not they want their float to be judged in the annual float competition. Fill out the attached form and return it to Kellie Harless via email at kharless@gocats.org. Call Harless at (229) 333-8540, ext. 5310, with any additional questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.