VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School NJROTC is continuing its tradition of building leaders today for tomorrow’s future.
Last school year, the NJROTC was recognized as the most improved unit for Area 12 and successfully graduated seven cadets from the Area-12 NJROTC Leadership Academy held at Cairo High School, school officials said in a statement.
The NJROTC Leadership Academy historically brings together the top 200 cadets from Area 12’s 60 high school programs serving North Florida and Georgia. However, this year, to ensure the proper health and safety of the trainees, smaller Leadership Academy clusters were organized across the area.
The NJROTC Leadership Academy included 25 cadets from Lee County, Cairo, Coffee and Valdosta high schools.
Navy and Marine Corp JROTC naval science instructors from the four schools including Senior Chief Willis, Valdosta High School senior naval science instructor; Willis directed the training, which covered leadership, drill, academics and fitness.
"Students selected for the leadership academy demonstrated a passionate commitment, positive attitude and academic excellence," school officials said. "During the week-long training, students exhibited the outstanding qualities that are necessary to excel as student leaders at Valdosta High School.
“It is an honor to see my students learn and achieve," Willis said. "Their success is proof of their hard work, dedication and sacrifices. The VHS cadets are a source of pride for their family members, school administrators, teachers, and staff at Valdosta High School.”
The 2020 attendees included senior LaMelvin Davis and juniors Jemmia Blockett, Tanijah Stephens, Tamia Beamon, Devin Lancaster, La’Niya Canada and Deonte Williams.
Jah-Cobi Edmonds, a four-year cadet, commanding officer of Valdosta NJROTC, served as cadre during the week, assisting in the mentoring and training of the cadets. Edmonds has enlisted in the Navy and will report to active duty after graduation, school officials said.
