Valdosta High host Freshman Fair

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host its Second Annual Freshman Fair, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
All incoming ninth graders and their parents/guardians are invited to attend the informative event where the high school administrators and counselors will discuss everything from classes to clubs, school officials said in a statement.
The program will begin with several live and pre-recorded presentations shown on the Jumbotron and conclude with an information fair on the field.
Students and their families will have the opportunity to walk around from table to table meeting athletic coaches, club sponsors, classroom teachers and current students, school officials said.
For more information: Contact James Lee, freshman counselor at Valdosta High School, by email james.lee@gocats.org.
