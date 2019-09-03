VALDOSTA — Though its path is still uncertain, Lowndes County residents and organizations are already helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
It was hard this week watching the Category 5 hurricane head toward the place of Evelyn and Beverly Langdale’s second home of Abaco Islands, Bahamas.
It was even harder knowing the residents of the islands — people the Valdosta residents have come to know for more than 20 years — would be devastated by the storm.
“It’s like a part of our heart has been ripped out,” Beverly Langdale said. “We love the people there, and they’ve been good to us. We’re just devastated — we’re devastated for them. We’re devastated for the destruction and the despair that they’re in.”
Errol Therston, a friend from Abaco Islands, reached out to them and a group of pilots and boaters to get supplies down to the Bahamas as quickly as possible.
The Langdales have been doing their part — putting together a website, creating fund sources and gathering supplies — around the clock to help Therston, his family and friends in the Bahamas.
So far, they have collected a good bit of clothes, baby goods, food and water to send off. However, they’re asking for help in getting chainsaws, machetes and rakes.
“They need to clear the roadways so that the first responders can get in there and start helping (the people),” Beverly Langdale said. “That’s what they need, so that’s what we’re trying to get them first.”
Once they get the supplies, they need to get them to Stuart, Fla., and Nassau, Bahamas, by boat or plane as early as tomorrow depending on conditions from Hurricane Dorian.
Evelyn Langdale said they even hope they can help get people and animals off the island so the long cleanup can move along a little easier.
“If we can get people and animals off, whatever we can do, we want to be of assistance because we’re not just talking about one city,” Evelyn Langdale said. “We’re talking about a chain of many, many islands. There are countless numbers of people and not enough transports to get them off.”
Currently, there isn’t a planned end date for donations. Beverly and Evelyn Langdale will be outside of the General Aviation parking lot of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority, 2626 Madison Highway, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day this week. Another drop-off station is located at Only Options, 1421 Gornto Road.
There are other ways to donate. Checks can be made out to Guardian Bank with Abaco Bahamas Relief Fund in the memo, and there is also a Venmo open and accepting funds at @Abaco-Relief.
If you prefer to shop on Amazon.com, select Abaco Bahamas Hurricane Relief during checkout.
The Abaco Bahamas Hurricane Relief website asks for water, canned foods, non-perishable foods, new and used clothing for all ages, baby formula and food, diapers, baby wipes, generators, first aid kits and more.
Visit abacobahamashurricanerelief.org for more information and ways to get in touch with Evelyn and Beverly Langdale and others involved in supporting this cause.
So far, Hurricane Dorian has caused five deaths in the Bahamas, according to Associated Press reports. As of Tuesday, the storm has gone down to a Category 2 and is moving northwest of the Bahamas.
Its impact on the Valdosta and Lowndes County area is expected to be minimal, with breezy conditions of 20-25 miles per hour wind gusts and a 20 percent chance of rain in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service of Tallahassee, Fla., weather officials.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
