Valdosta has second-highest gas prices in Georgia

VALDOSTA — Only Savannah had higher gasoline prices than Valdosta in Georgia this week as the numbers at the pump continue to climb.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City Tuesday was $2.76, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
That placed Valdosta second-highest among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club — behind Savannah at $2.79 per gallon but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
Valdosta’s average was eight cents higher than a week earlier, AAA said.
The lowest price reported in Lowndes County earlier this week was $2.63 per gallon at an Inner Perimeter Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices for buying clubs, where only club members get the best prices.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.87 per gallon, up seven cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $2.72 per gallon was up 11 cents in the same period, AAA said.
“On average, Americans are paying 14% more to fill up compared to February,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”
In market action this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 59 cents to $64.80 a barrel. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 49 cents to $68.39 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.10 a gallon. April heating fell 2 cents to $1.93 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
