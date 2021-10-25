VALDOSTA – Two Lowndes County cities are jumpstarting their Christmas celebration with holiday open houses next month.
– Downtown Valdosta Main Street hosts its open house 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, downtown.
Participants are The Flower Gallery, Stylish Southern and Sassy Boutique, Art and Soul, Kaleidoscope Gallery and Emporium, Cottonwood Market and Boutique, Artists on Ashley, Kreamkles, Steel Magnolias, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Gud Coffee and Perfectly Priscilla Boutique.
“Downtown Valdosta is proud to be a part of one of the longest running holiday traditions in our community. The Downtown Valdosta Holiday Open House is an annual event that attracts shoppers from all over South Georgia and North Florida," Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, said.
"The small businesses in our downtown community go all out to welcome the holiday season in with a bang (or a jingle). From live music and refreshments to sales and door prizes, downtown’s Holiday Open House is something you don’t want to miss as we kick off the most wonderful time of the year."
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information.
– Hahira Main Street will sponsor its holiday open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, downtown.
Jennifer Price, Main Street director, said stores will offer new, seasonal items with sales and discounts.
Two of the participants are The Looking Glass and Blu Lily Boutique.
"Hahira’s Annual Holiday Open House provides the opportunity to showcase our downtown and the individual shops," she said. "We invite everyone to come out to the holiday open house in downtown Hahira."
Visit Hahira Happenings on Facebook for more information.
