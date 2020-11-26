ALPHARETTA — Audrey Bullard of Valdosta won Little Miss Georgia Preschool.
Young women, from across the state, came to compete for the prestigious titles of Miss Georgia Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America 2021, organizers said in a statement. In addition to these titles, 13 elementary titles were awarded during the sixth annual pageant for girls in preschool through fifth grade.
One-hundred-and-five contestants participated in a three-day event that included rehearsals, Halloween costume party, trick-or-treating and competition areas of interview, fashion runway, school wear and formal wear, organizers said.
The national pageant organization and Julie and Anna Barnes, producers of the state pageant, make it a goal to provide "outstanding elementary high school, junior high and collegiate girls the opportunity to compete in a pageant system that has the highest of moral values," organizers said. "The competition exists for the purpose of providing personal and professional opportunities for young women."
The newly crowned titleholders will travel throughout the state, making appearances and speaking on behalf of the national platform Building Respect and Values for Everyone, an anti-bullying campaign.
The winners will represent Georgia and compete for the national titles of Miss Jr. High School America, Miss High School America, and Miss Collegiate America to be held in Little Rock, Ark., in June 2021.
The national pageant awards the new queens with more than $100,000 prize package including a $10,000 cash scholarship and the Collegiate America winner receives a new Jeep, organizers said. Elementary winners are eligible to join them during the week for the Crown Academy and the Miss Elementary America Pageant where winners will receive a $5,000 cash prize, a modeling contract with MMG, a $500 gift certificate from American Girl, a cruise, etc.
"This is a mentorship/sister experience to show young girls the positive impact of pageantry, community service and the pageant sisterhood," organizers said.
For further information about Miss Georgia Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America Pageants, visit www.MissGeorgiaHighSchool.com or the national website www.americashighschoolpageant.com
