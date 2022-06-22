Valdosta gets tiny break at the pump

VALDOSTA — South Georgia got a break from recent towering fuel price hikes — a tiny, tiny break.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Wednesday was $4.36 per gallon, down eight cents from $4.36 per gallon a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported in Valdosta Wednesday was $4.16 per gallon at several stores, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include prices at buyer’s clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the sixth-cheapest average gas prices among the 15 Georgia metro areas surveyed by the auto club — above Warner Robins, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Albany but beneath Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $4.96 per gallon, down five cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $4.45 per gallon was also down five cents in the same period, AAA said.
“The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4 travel weekend.”
In midday market action Wednesday, U.S. crude oil prices fell 3.1%. Chevron fell 4%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
