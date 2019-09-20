VALDOSTA — A new Piggly Wiggly is set to open Oct. 9 at 1105 Madison Highway.
This will be the second store located inside the city and the sixth store in the region managed by Brian North.
North, general manager for both Piggly Wiggly stores in the city, said he has wanted to expand in Valdosta since opening the grocery store on Bemiss Road.
"We want to have good steady growth in our company," North said. "The Bemiss store was opened about three years ago, and it's taken off and done really well."
North has been the general manager for three yeas and said he wants to expand on the Bemiss store's success by moving to the south part of town.
The south end of town is looking to fill the hole left by Winn-Dixie's exit a year and a half ago, and North believes the new store will deliver on this need.
"We've had double-digit growth every year so far," he said. "We're thinking we are going to do very well down there."
Piggly Wiggly offers prices members of the community are looking for, he said.
The location will also tap into the market between Valdosta and Lake Park and people coming from Quitman. The store will accommodate both city and county residents.
"We'll have a lot of stuff that people on a budget will be looking to buy," North said.
He attributes the store's success to being independently owned and can act quickly to the changing market.
Rather than a big chain store that is based out of another state, the Piggly Wiggly is in touch with what people are looking for and what they are looking to pay, he said.
"People in South Georgia don't eat the same as someone in New York, California or even South Florida," North said. "We're in a better position to know what people want in our community."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
