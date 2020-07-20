Valdosta gets new lawn care option

VALDOSTA – In this modern age, customers have become accustomed to getting whatever they need brought right to their door at the touch of a button.
What if this technology was available for lawn care?
The Nashville-based app GreenPal strives to bring local and vetted lawn care professionals to homeowners at the touch of a button and will soon be available in Valdosta.
Gene Caballero, co-founder, said the app allows homeowners to list their lawns with desired service date and lawn care needs. From there, lawn care professionals can bid on the properties based on the Google street view, aerial images and other details provided by the owner.
After completing the job, the hired worker will send a time-stamped photo of the work and the homeowner can pay via the app and schedule future appointments.
“After successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Valdosta find reliable, safe and local lawn care,” Caballero said.
Cities are selected by looking at data and seeing where homeowners and vendors have signed up and Valdosta met the criteria, Caballero said.
He added in this current world of social distancing and less exchange of physical cash, the app is a perfect fit as it allows for virtual payment and avoidance of face-to-face discussions. Thirty percent of its customer base is also older than the age of 60, who are most susceptible to the virus.
A landing page has been created specifically for Valdosta users and can be found at yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-valdosta-ga.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
