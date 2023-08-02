VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta was one of seven governments in Georgia to receive a grant for historic development recently.
The 2023 Historic Preservation Fund grants facilitate historic preservation planning initiatives and projects such as historic resource surveys, outreach efforts and brick-and-mortar projects throughout Georgia, according to a statement from the state Department of Community Affairs. Grants are provided annually through the Historic Preservation Fund of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service and are administered by the Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Of the seven communities to receive the grants, Valdosta took home the largest at $25,000, earmarked for a historical resources survey.
Other governments to receive the grants were the cities of Bowden, Brunswick, Dawsonville, Douglas and Monroe and the county of Dade, according to the statement.
