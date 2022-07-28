Valdosta gets Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin-Robbins

VALDOSTA — Time to make the donuts … in Valdosta.
Work has started on a Dunkin’ Donuts location on North Ashley Street near the intersection with Connell Road.
Also in the same building is a new Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop, according to a sign at the construction site.
The combined operation is owned by South Georgia Donuts. At a corporate level, both Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins are owned by an international restaurant group, Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby's, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Construction is being carried out by the Quillian Powell Construction Company.
This will not be the first time Baskin-Robbins has scooped out ice cream in Valdosta. A Baskin-Robbins store operated in the Five Points Shopping Center for several years.
Likewise, Dunkin’ Donuts already has a location in Lowndes County: a takeout-only stop, Dunkin’ Donuts Express, at the Pilot Travel Center at 3460 Madison Highway at Interstate 75’s Exit 11.
The Valdosta Daily Times has reached out to South Georgia Donuts and Dunkin’ Donuts’ corporate headquarters for comment.
