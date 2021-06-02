Valdosta gasoline prices slip

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices slipped a little last week, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City early in the week was $2.85, down three cents from the previous week, the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report said.
The lowest price reported in the city was $2.69 per gallon at a Lake Park store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at buyer’s clubs where only club members get the lowest prices.
Georgia had the seventh-lowest average gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — higher than Warner Robins, Columbus, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta and Albany but below Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.04 per gallon, a penny lower than a week before, while Georgia’s average of $2.91 per gallon was two cents lower during the same period, AAA said.
“Demand has steadily jumped week over week since the end of April, pushing supply down to typical summer levels. The increasing demand and decreasing supply combined with more expensive crude oil prices means gas prices are likely to see fluctuation throughout June,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “We could see some decreases early in the month and increases mid-month as school years end and summer travel increases.”
In market action, energy companies helped lift the broader market. Crude oil prices jumped more than 2%, helping to send producers higher. Exxon Mobil rose 3.6%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
