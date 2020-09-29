Valdosta gasoline prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices inched downward during the last week in Lowndes County, bucking state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Valdosta early this week was $1.97, down a penny in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in the Azalea City early this week was $1.83 per gallon at several locations, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the seventh most expensive gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Atalnta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.19 per gallon, up one cent during a week, while Georgia’s average of $2 was also up a cent in the same period, AAA said.
“Low demand, even as gasoline stocks decline, has helped pump prices decline or hold steady on the week,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “That is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 35 cents to $40.60 a barrel. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 51 cents to $42.43 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.14 a gallon. October natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.