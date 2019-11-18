Valdosta gasoline prices slide

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County gasoline prices slipped a bit during the past week, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.38, down four cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city Monday was $2.27 per gallon at a retailer on Inner Perimeter Road, according to the gas tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn't include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta tied with Columbus Monday for the seventh least expensive fuel among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.60 per gallon, down from $2.62 per gallon seven days earlier, according to AAA, while Georgia's average of $2.41 per gallon was also down two cents in the same period.
In Friday market action, benchmark crude oil rose 95 cents to settle at $57.72 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.02 to close at $63.30 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.64 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 3 cents to $1.95 per gallon. Natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
