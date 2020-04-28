Valdosta gasoline prices keep sliding

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County continue to slide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.69, down three cents from the previous Monday, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city Monday was $1.54 per gallon at a store on U.S. 84, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fifth highest average gas prices Monday among 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of fuel was $1.78 per gallon, down three cents during seven days, while the Georgia average of $1.64 was also down the same amount in the same period, according to the auto club.
“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap since January 2009.”
In Monday market action, the cost for a barrel of U.S. oil to be delivered in June fell $4.16, or 24.6%, to settle at $12.78 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.45, or 6.8%, $19.99 a barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
