Valdosta gasoline prices fall back

VALDOSTA — Gas prices in Lowndes County slid a little last week, following state and national trends, statistics show.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.98, down four cents since the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in the Azalea City this week was $1.79 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the price-tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta tied with Albany for the seventh-most expensive fuel prices out of 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.18 per gallon, down a penny during a week, while Georgia’s average of $1.99 per gallon was down three cents in the same period, AAA said.
The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last week, AAA said in a statement. With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease, the statement said.
At the close of Monday market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.80 to $39.31 a barrel. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.71 to $41.44 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 6 cents to $1.18 a gallon.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
