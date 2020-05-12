Valdosta gas slides slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County inched a little lower during the past week, defying state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.65 – a penny lower than the previous Monday, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Valdosta Monday was $1.52 per gallon at a retailer on U.S. 84, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include prices at buying clubs, where only club members receive the lowest prices.
Valdosta tied with Macon and Columbus Monday for the fifth-highest fuel prices among the 15 Georgia gasoline markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $1.85 per gallon, up seven cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $1.64 per gallon was up two cents in the same period, according to AAA.
“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”
In Monday midday market action, benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.6% to $24.35 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 2.8%, to $30.10 per barrel.
