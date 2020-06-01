Valdosta gas second-priciest in Georgia

VALDOSTA — Valdosta has the second-highest gasoline prices in Georgia this week.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the city Monday was $1.86, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report. The price is the second-highest among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club, behind only Brunswick at $1.89 per gallon.
The Monday average in Valdosta was six cents higher than the previous Monday, AAA said.
The least expensive gas reported Monday in Valdosta was $1.78 per gallon, at a store on West Hill Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $1.98 per gallon, an increase of two cents during a seven-day period, while the state average of $1.75 per gallon was also up the same amount during the same time period, AAA said.
“Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The good news is gas is still cheap. Motorists can fill up for $2 a gallon or less at 70% of gas stations across the country.”
In midday Monday market action, oil prices fell. Benchmark U.S. crude slid 2.6% to $34.57 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 1% to $37.48 a barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.