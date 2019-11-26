Valdosta gas prices unchanged

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices remained unchanged during the last week, bucking state and national trends.
The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the city stood at $2.38 Monday, unchanged from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Lowndes County Monday was $2.28 per gallon at a retailer on Norman Drive, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. This does not include the price at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest price.
Valdosta tied with Brunswick for the eighth least expensive gasoline among 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.59 per gallon, down a penny from seven days earlier, while Georgia's average of $2.41 per gallon was down three cents in the same period, AAA said.
In Friday market trading, crude oil fell 81 cents to settle at $57.77 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 58 cents to close at $63.39 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to $1.67 per gallon. Heating oil declined 1 cent to $1.93 per gallon. Natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
