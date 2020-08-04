Valdosta gas prices stall

VALDOSTA — Gas prices in Valdosta were virtually unchanged during the last week, mirroring state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.02, down a penny from seven days earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in the city Monday was $1.85 per gallon at two stores, one on Bemiss Road and the other on Inner Perimeter Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include prices at buyers' clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the sixth-highest fuel prices Monday out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.18 per gallon, unchanged over a week, while Georgia's average of $2.00 per gallon was up a penny in the same period, the auto club said.
“This summer is no doubt the cheapest at the pump for motorists in more than a decade. The last two months have yielded a national average of $2.14,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “While we expect to see typical fluctuation, August gas prices are not expected to spike, especially amid increases in COVID-19 cases.”
In Monday midday market action, benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.8% to settle at $41.01 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 1.4% to $44.15 per barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.