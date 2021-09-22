Valdosta gas prices stable

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in the Azalea City held steady during the past week, bucking state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $2.98, unchanged from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Lowndes County was $2.77 per gallon at a store in Hahira, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta tied with Atlanta for the fourth most expensive gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — behind Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.20 per gallon, up two cents from a week earlier, while Georgia’s average of $2.98 per gallon was up a penny in the same period, AAA said.
“Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “We aren’t in the clear yet, though. We are only at the mid-point for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Motorists can expect price fluctuations into October.”
In market action, oil prices fell 2.3% and weighed down energy stocks.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
