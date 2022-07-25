Valdosta gas prices slowly falling

VALDOSTA — Gas prices in Valdosta continue to slowly fall.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $3.61, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report. That was down 17 cents from a week earlier.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $3.42 per gallon at a retailer on West Hill Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest rates.
Monday, Valdosta had the third lowest average gas price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA — above Warner Robins and Albany but below Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.36, down 16 cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.87 per gallon was down 15 cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets by fueling up less,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
