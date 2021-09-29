Valdosta gas prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta slipped slightly last week, bucking state and national trends.
A gallon of gasoline cost, on average, $2.97 early this week, slipping a penny in a week, the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report said.
The lowest reported price for gasoline in the Azalea City was $2.80 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the the price-tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fifth-highest average fuel price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA — below Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average gas price early this week was $3.19 per gallon, unchanged in a week, while Georgia’s average of $2.98 per gallon was a penny higher in the same period, the auto club said.
“Consumers should see the usual autumn relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But factor in that approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut down because of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas and the concerns about what higher COVID cases could do to the economy, and this uncertainty is helping to keep oil prices elevated.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 16 cents to $75.29 a barrel. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 44 cents to $79.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents $5.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.