VALDOSTA — Lowndes County gasoline prices slid again last week even after prices on the national level started to creep back up after weeks of COVID-19-fueled price drops.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline cost $1.66 Monday in Valdosta, three cents less than the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price for fuel reported in the city Monday was $1.56 per gallon at an Inner Perimeter Road retailer, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include prices at wholesale buying clubs, where only club members receive the lowest prices.
Valdosta tied with Columbus Monday for the fourth-highest average gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $1.78 per gallon, up a penny from seven days earlier, while Georgia’s average was $1.62 per gallon, down one cent during the same period, according to the auto club.
“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.
On the week, pump price averages in the South and Southeast region are two to three pennies cheaper, according to the auto club. Oklahoma ($1.37) and Arkansas ($1.39) carry the cheapest averages in the country with Mississippi ($1.48), Texas ($1.49) and Tennessee ($1.54) rounding out the top 10 list of least expensive averages.
In Monday midday market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 0.5% to $19.87 per barrel. U.S. crude has plunged from its perch of roughly $60 at the start of the year on worries about a collapse in demand and strained storage facilities. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.5% to $26.31 per barrel.
