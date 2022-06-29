Valdosta gas prices slip again

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline dropped significantly in the Azalea City in the past week, resulting in some of the lowest fuel prices in Georgia.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Wednesday was $4.23, down 16 cents from $4.39 a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $3.99 per gallon at a Gornto Road store, the price tracking website gasbuddy.com said.
Wednesday, Valdosta had the fourth-cheapest gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club — above Warner Robins, Columbus and Albany but below Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta, Athens and Atlanta.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $4.87 per gallon, down nine cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $4.38 per gallon was down three cents in the same period.
“Fear (of a recession leading to less oil demand) is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil but it is a powerful motivator,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”
In Wednesday market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.98 to $109.78 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.72 to $116.26 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 11 cents to $3.83 a gallon. July heating oil fell 16 cents to $4.04 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $6.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
