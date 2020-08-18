Valdosta gas prices sliding

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices are sliding again in Lowndes County, bucking the national trend.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the county early this week was $1.97, down two cents from last week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported Monday in Valdosta was $1.79 per gallon at a store on West Hill Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That didn’t include prices at buying clubs where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta was tied with Warner Robins and Albany for the seventh most expensive fuel prices Monday out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club. The three cities were less expensive than Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta and Atlanta but more expensive than Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Athens, AAA said.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.18 per gallon, unchanged during seven days, while Georgia’s average of $1.93 per gallon was down four cents during the same period. according to the auto club.
“Gas prices are stalling, if not decreasing, at the vast majority of pumps,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We’ve likely seen gasoline prices peak for 2020, barring any major hurricane(s).”
In midday Monday market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 1.3% to $42.57 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.7% to $45.10 per barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
