Valdosta gas prices slide

VALDOSTA — Gas prices in Lowndes County slipped last week, in line with state and national trends, according to statistics.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.32, down four cents from the previous Monday, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city Monday was $2.17 per gallon at a Baytree Road retailer, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta tied with Augusta Monday for seventh most expensive gas prices out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.56, down two cents in seven days, while the Georgia average of $2.39 was down a penny in the same period, according to AAA.
In Friday market action, benchmark crude oil rose 22 cents to settle at $56.52 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, added 59 cents to close at $61.54 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.57 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 1 cent to $1.90 per gallon. Natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
