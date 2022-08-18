Valdosta gas prices slide again

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices continued their weeks-long slide at the pumps during the last seven days at the local, state and national levels.
In Valdosta, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline mid-week was $3.33, two cents lower than a week ago, the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge said.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $3.14 per gallon at a West Hill Avenue store, not counting the prices at buying clubs where only club members get the lowest prices, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fourth-lowest average fuel price of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — above Warner Robins, Catoosa and Albany but beneath Savannah, Rome Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.94 per gallon, seven cents cheaper than a week ago, while Georgia’s average of $3.49 per gallon was down 11 cents in the same period, AAA said.
“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”
In mid-week market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose by $1.58 to $88.11 a barrel. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.31 to $93.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.93 a gallon. September heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.62 a gallon. September natural gas fell 9 cents to $9.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
