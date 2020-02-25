Valdosta gas prices skyrocket

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta jumped last week, outpacing similar price climbs on the state and national levels.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the city Monday was $2.33, up 12 cents from a week ago, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Valdosta Monday was $2.22 per gallon at a retailer on U.S. 84, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Lowndes County had the fourth highest gasoline prices Monday among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA, even higher than Atlanta.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.47 per gallon, up three cents in seven days, while Georgia's average of $2.31 per gallon was up four cents in the same period, according to the auto club.
In Friday market action, benchmark crude oil fell 50 cents to settle at $53.38 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 81 cents to close at $58.50 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell two cents to $1.65 per gallon. Heating oil declined one cent to $1.69 per gallon. Natural gas fell one cent to $1.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
