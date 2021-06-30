Valdosta gas prices rising

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta crept upward last week, following state and national trends.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Azalea City early this week was $2.89, up six cents since last Monday, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The least expensive gasoline reported in Lowndes County was $2.65 per gallon at a store in Lake Park, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the sixth highest gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA — beneath Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.10 per gallon, up three cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $2.91 per gallon was up two cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”
In market action early this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.14 to $72.91 a barrel. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $1.50 to $74.68 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 4 cents to $2.22 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 12 cents to $3.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
